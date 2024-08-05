Moscow's recent prisoner exchange sends a message to the West: expert

"Moscow's recent prisoner exchange somehow sends a message to the West, including the United States and the European Union, that it wants to normalize relations between the two sides despite all the problems," he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that "Russia is indicating that it wants to sign and implement other agreements with the West in order to eventually see a reduction in tensions between Moscow and the European Union and the United States."

"It is possible that Biden and Kamala Harris want to bring the Ukraine war case to a certain point before the presidential election and use it internally and electorally for their own benefit and not let this issue become a propaganda tool for Trump and his team," he added.

