Harris can challenge Trump with the leverage of his lawsuits: expert

"Choosing Kamala Harris as the final candidate of the Democratic Party was not out of mind since the Clinton and Obama families along with Biden and people like Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the US House of Representatives and even the elders of the Democratic Party supported him in the past days and weeks," Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Trump may focus on destroying the foreign and economic policy of the Biden administration and somehow target Kamala Harris and the Democrats in this area, because the citizens of the United States are not very happy with Biden's economic policy," he added.

"Trump also has several open cases in court and Kamala Harris can target him from this area," he indicated.

