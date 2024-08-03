China condemns Zionist regime's attacks on Lebanon

Lin made the remarks on Friday at his regular press conference, in response to a question by China Daily regarding the airstrike launched by Israel on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, in which the death toll has risen to seven and more than 80 people were wounded.

"China condemns all acts that harm civilians. We are deeply concerned over the current situation and call on relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint, and avoid further escalation," he said.

