Israel's biggest mistake was the assassination of Haniyeh in Iran: expert
Seyedreza Sadr al-Hosseini, an expert on regional issues, said that the management of the current situation in the Middle East is somewhat out of the hands of the United States.
"The Axis of Resistance has announced that it will react to Israel's actions and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, and targeting people at the same level as Haniyeh in Israel can be one of the scenarios," Sadr al-Hosseini added in an exclusive interview with ILNA.
He added that, "Netanyahu's opponents inside Israel are extremely angry with his actions, and his critics see the current situation as the result of his and his team's actions."
"Israel's biggest mistake was undoubtedly the assassination of the head of the political office of Hamas in Iran, because this action made the capacity of revenge against Israel to be at its maximum level," he added.