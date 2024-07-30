Türkiye seeks to maintain its role in the Middle East: expert

"Many Turkish experts stated that the United States would prevent Turkey from taking action against Israel due to its membership in NATO," Qaimaqami said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"In this regard, Erdoğan announced that Turkey has participated in many NATO peace operations, but NATO will not allow Turkey to launch a naval and air campaign against Israel, unless Ankara personally, directly, and outside the NATO structure, goes to war with Israel. become a Zionist regime," he added.

"Western countries also condemn Erdogan's positions and may even threaten the Turkish president," he concluded.

endNewsMessage1