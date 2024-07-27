Negotiations between Hezbollah and Israel are out of the question: expert

"The issue of Hezbollah and the alleged negotiation by the West with Israel has a clear connection with the issue of Gaza, and in this regard, it should be noted that the crimes of the Zionist regime in the southern regions caused Lebanon's Hezbollah in the north of the occupied territories, as well as the Yemeni resistance to join the Iraqi resistance to enter the field and strike Israel," Hanizadeh wrote in an article for ILNA.

He added that, "According to UN resolutions, Hezbollah forces must be stationed three kilometers away from the borders of the occupied territories, but after Israel invaded Lebanon, all these cases and agreements were violated."

"Since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa storm operation, 12 rounds of negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been held indirectly and with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and other countries, but there has been no result," the expert added.

endNewsMessage1