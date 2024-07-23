Kamala Harris won't be a serious threat to Trump: expert

"The fact is that Biden's withdrawal from the presidential election was timely and is considered the result of the internal pressures of the Democratic Party," Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Kamala Harris will face a lot of problems if she is nominated by the Democratic National Convention as the final candidate of this party in the presidential elections in November,"

he added.

"The fact is that Kamala Harris can't even be compared to Hillary Clinton, and she certainly won't be a serious threat to Trump in the November presidential election," he concluded.

