The recent operation of the Yemeni National Army has severely questioned Israel's abilities: expert

"The recent operation of the Yemeni National Army, because it targeted the depth of Tel Aviv, is basically considered a rare operation, which somehow happens for the first time, and its output was nothing but revealing the weaknesses of Israel's radars and the Iron Dome," Mossadeqpour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that, "On the other hand, Israel's reactions somehow show that the situation inside Tel Aviv is politically heterogeneous."

"The Yemeni operation can make the security situation appear more critical than in the past, while most Western and Eastern military experts believe that this operation has severely questioned Israel's ability," he concluded.

