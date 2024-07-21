The recent operation of the Yemeni National Army has severely questioned Israel's abilities: expert
Mossadeq Mossadeqpour, an expert on regional issues, has said that the fact that the authorities of the Zionist regime are announcing that they are seeking to implement new operations in response to Yemeni attacks, can undoubtedly include a stronger and deeper response from the resistance.
"The recent operation of the Yemeni National Army, because it targeted the depth of Tel Aviv, is basically considered a rare operation, which somehow happens for the first time, and its output was nothing but revealing the weaknesses of Israel's radars and the Iron Dome," Mossadeqpour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.
He added that, "On the other hand, Israel's reactions somehow show that the situation inside Tel Aviv is politically heterogeneous."
"The Yemeni operation can make the security situation appear more critical than in the past, while most Western and Eastern military experts believe that this operation has severely questioned Israel's ability," he concluded.