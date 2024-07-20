JCPOA withdrawal ‘one of biggest mistakes’ by US: Blinken

Blinken made the comment on Friday in reference to the Trump administration’s pullout in 2018 from the Iran deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Tehran and world powers clinched three years earlier to put restrictions on Iranian nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

"One of the biggest mistakes that we’ve made in recent years, was throwing out that agreement and allowing Iran to get out of the box that we put it in," the top US diplomat said at the Aspen Security Forum, according to DPA.

