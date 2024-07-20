The US presidential election has entered a new phase: expert
Amirhosheng Mirkoshesh, an expert on American issues, has said that it seems that the situation is going in the direction where the Democrats are already considered losers, which, as it was noticeable in the first election debate, the main focus of this issue should be the current problems of the American president.
"The US presidential election has entered a new phase with the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump and Biden's old age and his physical and cognitive problems," Mirkoshesh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.
"The question of who will replace Biden as the final candidate of the Democratic Party for the presidential election is still a matter of uncertainty, but many believe that Kamala Harris will be one of the main options," he added.
"Biden testing positive for COVID can cause problems for the Democrats' election campaign," the expert concluded.