The US presidential election has entered a new phase: expert

"The US presidential election has entered a new phase with the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump and Biden's old age and his physical and cognitive problems," Mirkoshesh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The question of who will replace Biden as the final candidate of the Democratic Party for the presidential election is still a matter of uncertainty, but many believe that Kamala Harris will be one of the main options," he added.

"Biden testing positive for COVID can cause problems for the Democrats' election campaign," the expert concluded.

