Orbán promotes an attitude aligned with the Kremlin in the case of Ukraine: expert

"Viktor Orban follows a close approach to Moscow and Beijing, and in the case of Ukraine, he promotes an attitude aligned with the Kremlin," Makki wrote in an article for ILNA.

"This situation has progressed to the point where he believes that the war in Ukraine has imposed a lot of financial and weapons costs on the European Union and therefore they cannot defeat Ukraine in this space," he added.

Makki argued that "The Prime Minister of Hungary believes that America is only looking for its own interests in the war in Ukraine and will not allow this country to calm down in terms of security and politics. In this regard, Orban is seeking to resolve the issue of Ukraine based on his desired peace plan, while Trump's victory in the US presidential election, which will be held in November, is being strengthened, and accordingly, he believes that Trump can end the war in Ukraine."

"Ukraine is still alive with US aid, but Viktor Orbán is fighting against it," he added.

