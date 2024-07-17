If Biden does not withdraw from the presidential race, Trump will win the election easily: expert

"The top officials of the Democratic Party should move towards replacing Biden and should know that the circle of insiders in the Democratic Party should not be limited to Biden alone," Majlisi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"I believe that the America of Biden and Trump can lead the situation in the right way and a new and capable figure should come to work so that he can overcome the current internal and external problems since it seems that the United States needs a very strong option due to the existing challenges," he added.

"If Biden does not withdraw from the current competition and the Democratic Party does not find a strong and suitable alternative for him in some time, it is possible that Trump will win the election easily," he concluded.

