3 Israeli settlers injured in West Bank retaliatory attack
Palestinian resistance fighters have opened fire at a vehicle of Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank, wounding three people.
According to Palestinian media outlets, the incident happened early on Tuesday near the village of Ramin located 15 km east of the city of Tulkarm.
following the anti-Zionist operation, the regime’s military cordoned off the area and began searching the villages of Ramin and Beit Lid.
Tulkarm and its surrounding villages have been a flashpoint area in the past several years amid anti-Israel operations by Palestinian resistance fighters who say the operations are in response to brutal violence by the Israeli regime’s forces and settlers.