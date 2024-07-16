The Arab governments remained silent regarding the killing of civilians by Israel: expert

"Israel has put the assassination of Hamas commanders, especially Mohammad al-Dhaif, who is named as the main designer of the Al-Aqsa storm operation, on the agenda, but has not succeeded in physically eliminating him," Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He elaborated that "It should be noted that Netanyahu has sent the order to assassinate Mohammad al-Dazif, Abu Obeidah, and Yahya Sanwar to the Mossad and other parts of the Israeli intelligence system, and they are publicly seeking to remove these individuals from the current war in Gaza."

"These measures are taken to revive Netanyahu's political life so that he can tell the Israeli public that he is fighting the Palestinians and resistance groups, including Hamas," the expert added.

