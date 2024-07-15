Attempted assassination of Donald Trump can be beneficial to him and the Republicans in the elections: expert

"In the current atmosphere of America where there is political hatred to a great extent and the society is strongly polarized at this point and political officials from both factions seek to eliminate each other and by the way firearms are found in abundance in this environment, it is natural that Settlement of accounts should be done armed," Abulfath said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"In the current political atmosphere of the United States and especially after the recent assassination of Trump, we see him being made a hero in virtual and real space by his fans, and even his fans use words equivalent to martyr for him, and this means an illustration in favor of the current candidate," he added.

"Therefore, the issue of Trump's assassination can end up in favor of him and the conservatives in the elections. What it seems in the current situation is that it will be very difficult to keep Biden and the Democrats in general in the White House," the xpert concluded.

