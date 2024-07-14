Fire of hatred against political opponents flaring up in US: Russian spox

According to the Russian News Agency TASS, the spokesperson referred to examples of assassinations of presidents and presidential candidates in the history of the United States, writing on her Telegram channel: Exactly two months ago, I realized that the United States is actively promoting hatred among political opponents and encourages and supports this hatred, and previous instances of assassinations and attempts on the lives of presidents and candidates confirms this.

The shooting of former US president took place on Saturday evening (July 13, 2024) local time during his campaign speech to supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania.

