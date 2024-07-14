Iraq calls on int’l community to stop Israeli crimes
Iraqi Government Spokesman Basim al-Awadi has called on the international community and major powers to exercise their responsibility to bring an end to the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza, after the regime committed new acts of massacre in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Al-Awadi issued a statement on Sunday, a day after at least 110 Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli attacks in Gaza. At least 90 were killed in al-Mawasi refugee camp in the southern city of Khan Yunis. The rest lost their lives in Shati camp in northern Gaza City.
The Iraqi official said that his country renews calls for the international community and major powers to exercise their responsibility regarding crimes by this regime which considers itself above international law and justice.