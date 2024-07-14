The cease-fire proposed by the US for the Gaza war is secret and unclear: expert

"If the Americans want to end the crimes in Gaza as well as apartheid in this region, they can do this in the shortest time, but the continuation of this issue will undoubtedly bring many problems and costs to Netanyahu, and that is the collapse of the Zionist regime from within. will be," Sadr al-Hosseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The latest plan of the Americans regarding the Gaza ceasefire was presented in a non-transparent and confidential manner, and in this regard, the Zionist regime tried to change the direction of this plan in its favor by adding several clauses to it, and still in this regard No answer has been given," he added.

"The proposed plan of Biden should be considered an unspecified and secret plan, and Netanyahu has somehow changed the content of this plan for his own benefit, and it should be considered in line with or parallel to the previous plans," he concluded.





