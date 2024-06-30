France heading to polls in high-stakes snap parl. election

While polls suggest support for Le Pen’s far-right, anti-immigrant National Rally (RN) has strengthened in recent days, the outcome of the two-round election, called three weeks ago by the president, Emmanuel Macron, following the crushing defeat of his allies in the European parliamentary elections, remains highly uncertain, Guardian reported.

One poll carried out for Les Echos newspaper suggested that the RN was on course to win 37% of the national vote, up two points from more than a week ago, while another poll carried out for BFM TV estimated the far-right party could win between 260 and 295 seats – potentially giving it an outright majority among France’s 577 constituencies.

Polls suggest the New Popular Front (NFP), a broad but fragile leftwing alliance, could receive 28% of the vote while Macron’s centrist bloc trails behind at 20%.

