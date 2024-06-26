We are witnessing a split in the European Union: expert

"The holding of the European Parliament elections took place in the context of a turbulent and tense situation in the international system; In such a way that both the Middle East and Ukraine are inflamed, and due to Israel's moves against Lebanon's Hezbollah, the possibility of war on the northern fronts is strengthened," Motharnia said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that, "The participation of more than 50% of the people in the European Union and in the European Parliament elections somehow shows that the residents of the Green Continent are very worried about their future, and in the meantime, even the issue of convergence between America and Europe is raised."

'The growth of the extreme right movement is also considered important in this regard and cannot be ignored in general, and many international observers tie it to Trump's possible victory," the expert added.

endNewsMessage1