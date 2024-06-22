World cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza: UN chief

"I felt compelled today to voice my profound concerns about escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Blue Line," Antonio Guterres told reporters in New York, hinting at "escalation in bellicose rhetoric from both sides as if an all-out war was imminent."

Warning against a wider regional conflict in the Middle East, Guterres said, "One rash move – one miscalculation -- could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the border, and frankly, beyond imagination."

"Let’s be clear: The people of the region and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza," he said.

