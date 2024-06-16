On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Chairman Kim Jong Il’s start of working on the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea

The name of the Workers’ Party of Korea is closely associated with the name of Chairman Kim Jong Il, the great leader of the Korean people.

Chairman Kim Jong Il, having started working on the Central Committee of the WPK on June 19, Juche 53 (1964), formulated the revolutionary ideology of President Kim Il Sung as Kimilsungism through his energetic ideological and theoretical activities, proclaimed the modelling of the whole society on Kimilsungism as the ultimate programme of the WPK, and advanced the line of modelling the entire WPK on Kimilsungism.

Thanks to his outstanding leadership, the WPK developed into a revolutionary party in which the leaders’ ideological and leadership systems are firmly established, into a motherly party which has formed a harmonious whole with the masses of the people and serves them, and into an invincible party with iron discipline and fighting efficiency.

The immortal exploits he performed in Party building are now being brilliantly carried forward by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the WPK.

The WPK will, in the future, too, write its sacred history resplendent with victory and glory in the course of its development.

endNewsMessage1