A ship in the Red Sea reported two explosions near it off the coast of Yemen: British Maritime Authority

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority reported that a ship in the Red Sea today reported two explosions near it, 40 nautical miles off the coast of the Yemeni city of Mokha.

The authority said in a statement on the “X” platform today, Sunday, that (UkMTO) received “a report of an incident 40 nautical miles south of Mokha, Yemen.”

"The captain reported two explosions near the ship and that the ship's crew was not harmed and the ship is heading to its scheduled destination," the statement added.

