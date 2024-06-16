The 10-year agreement between the United States and Ukraine strengthens Washington's position towards Kiev: expert

"One of the reasons for concluding a 10-year security agreement between the United States and Ukraine on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit is that the president of the United States, due to his physical condition, cannot take too many long trips, and finally the beneficiary countries, especially the United States, tried Sign the aforementioned agreement at the same meeting," Beheshtipour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"If Donald Trump wins the November presidential election, he can move the situation in a different way, but in this regard, each of the candidates in the United States elections will have considerations," he added.

"Accordingly, in my opinion, the 10-year security agreement between the United States and Ukraine is considered one of the most important agreements between Washington and Kyiv," he concluded.

endNewsMessage1