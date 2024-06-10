The extreme right cannot make serious changes in the composition of the European Parliament: expert

"Issues such as economy and security were among the most important axes in the opinion of European public opinion in the European Parliament elections," Makki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"In order to compensate for the budget deficit and inflation, European governments must follow European standards, in which the issue of immigration is raised; because the extreme right parties believe that part of the economic pressures against the people is related to the issue of immigration and even this issue can disrupt the demographic composition of Europe," he added.

"In general, it seems that the extreme right cannot make serious changes in the composition of the European Parliament, and it seems that the same structure will be maintained with a few changes," he concluded.

