Riyadh's approach to Damascus: Why and how?

"After nearly 13 years of the crisis imposed on this country, Syria is getting out of the mentioned situation, and in a way it should be said that Damascus is recovering its role in the field of regional and international interactions," Hanizadeh wrote in an article for ILNA.

"Countries that tried to destroy and draw a line in different scenarios against Syria in the past years finally thought of repairing their relations with Damascus, and for this reason, we are witnessing a new situation," he added.

"This is the process in which Israel is currently facing its own problems inside and outside the occupied territories and is trying to control the situation based on its own interests," Hanizadeh elaborated.

endNewsMessage1