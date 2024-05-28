UNSC to address brutal Israeli strikes on Rafah
News code : ۱۴۸۶۸۵۶
The United Nations Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting to address earlier hugely deadly airstrikes by the Israeli regime against the refugee-packed city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
The closed-door meeting was requested by Algeria, which is currently a non-permanent member of the Council.
A Security Council diplomatic source confirmed the pending meeting.
Earlier, Israeli warplanes fired eight missiles towards makeshift shelters housing internally-displaced persons in Rafah’s northwest, killing at least 50 Palestinians.