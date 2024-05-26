Pyongyang accuses Seoul and Washington of spying

North Korean Deputy Defense Minister Kim Kang Il announced that dozens of American military aircraft flew "in the airspace as part of espionage activity against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea between May 13 and May 24," according to what the Central News Agency reported.

The northern official's statement indicated that these activities were "at a level beyond the state of war," considering that "this hostile military espionage, in addition to many military maneuvers, has become the main reason for the continued escalation of regional military tensions."

endNewsMessage1