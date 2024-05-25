Israel wants Trump to lead the White House: ex-diplomat

"Given the ruling of the International Criminal Court and European coordination in this field, Israel is looking for a figure like Donald Trump to take the leadership in the White House," Farjirad said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Contrary to the policies of the West and the East, Netanyahu is continuing the war in Rafah and Gaza, and in this regard, there have been oppositions against him within the cabinet, which has created problems for him," he added.

"Washington seeks to establish peace in the region, and in the meantime, the path before and after the US presidential election is important for the White House," he added.

endNewsMessage1