Switzerland offers condolences to Iran over helicopter crash

The Foreign Minister of Switzerland extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the Iranian citizens affected by president Raeisi's helicopter crash on Sunday.

"In light of the helicopter accident that claimed the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi, my counterpart FM @Amirabdolahian, and their accompanying delegations, I extend my condolences to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected," the Foreign Minister of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis wrote on his X account.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have martyred in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

