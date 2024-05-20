Erdogan condoles martyrdom of Iranian counterpart

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of the President of Iran and the Foreign Minister of Iran.

In his condolence message, he emphasized that Turkey stands by its neighbor in this difficult and tragic situation.

Erdogan added, "I remember my brother Ebrahim Raeisi with respect," emphasizing that Turkey stands by the friendly and neighboring country, Iran.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have martyred in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

The helicopter carrying President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest, nestled between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province.

