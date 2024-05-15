Powerful Fortress of Peace and Security: DPRK

-DPRK: For Diversified Sphere of Operation of Its Nuclear Deterrent

Recently, true to the line advanced by Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, on building up the strategic forces, the DPRK is developing one new strategic weapon system after another for expanding the sphere of operation of its nuclear deterrent in a diversified way, demonstrating their power to the world.

Last year witnessed a launching drill of ICBM Hwasongpho-17, two launching tests of ICBM Hwasongpho-18 and a drill of its launching, a launching drill of strategic cruise missile Hwasal-2, an underwater launching drill of a strategic cruise missile, and test-firing of new underwater strategic weapon system like nuclear unmanned attack boat Haeil-1 and Haeil-2. These were aimed at demonstrating the regular operational posture and power of its the means of nuclear war deterrent.

On January 28, under the guidance of Kim Jong Un the test-firing of newly-developed submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles named Pulhwasal-3-31 was conducted, another great success in diversifying the sphere of operation of the state nuclear deterrent.

-Core Strike Means of DPRK Armed Forces

On April 22, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea reportedly conducted for the first time a drill to operate super-large multiple rocket units, which would play an important role in substantially strengthening the prompt counterattack capacity of the state’s nuclear forces and boosting a war deterrent, under the state’s combined nuclear weapon management system “Nuclear Trigger.”

The 600 mm super-large multiple rocket launchers, the core strike means of the DPRK armed forces, accurately hit the target islet 352 km away, fully demonstrating their matchless power and perfect actual war posture.

To recollect, a salvo fire of the super-large multiple rocket launcher batteries was conducted in mid-March, to be followed by a test simulating a mid-air explosion of a super-large rocket at a preset altitude above the target.

The DPRK stressed that its nuclear forces would keep the war posture with its more developed capacity, thoroughly deter the moves and provocation of the enemies and carefully watch them, and carry out their important mission without hesitation if the enemies dare to attempt at the use of force.

-Spur to Building Up Naval Forces

On February 14 the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea conducted the evaluation test-fire of new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6. The missiles reportedly flew for more than 1 400 seconds and hit the target boat.

The test demonstrated the country’s firm determination to reliably defend its maritime border and thoroughly contain and frustrate the adventurous attempts of the enemy navy.

-What Do Blasts in the Far East Mean

This year, blasts contrary in nature are ringing out on the Korean peninsula in the Far East.

The thunderous roars they produce are little different, but their meanings apparently differ.

From the outset of the year, socialist Korea has given a series of blasts to launch large-scale construction projects in different parts of the country.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on February 23 in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, to start the third-stage 10 000-flat project in the Hwasong area on the outskirts of the city.

At the event, the fourth of its kind in the effort for the 50 000-flat construction in Pyongyang, General Secretary Kim Jong Un pressed the detonator button to declare the start of this year’s project.

A large contingent of service personnel attended the ceremony, to the surprise of many people around the world.

In this country service personnel are heavily involved in housing construction and other major projects for the people’s well-being.

For example, many military units were mobilized to build the large-scale Kangdong Greenhouse Complex and the mining villages in the Komdok area.

On February 28, another ground-breaking ceremony took place in Songchon County, a mountainous area in the country, signalling the start of the country’s 10-year plan for rural development. This came after Kim Jong Un set forth the Regional Development 20×10 Policy designed to modernize all regional-industry factories in the period of ten years by selecting 20 towns and counties every year.

It is noteworthy that he made sure that the 124th regiments were newly formed under each service and corps of the Korean People’s Army to carry out the Regional Development 20×10 Policy and he personally handed over the colours to the units.

This means that the DPRK has mobilized as many as 20 regiments for peaceful construction.

To the contrary, the US and the ROK responded with noisy war games on the Korean peninsula.

In March, they kicked off large-scale joint military exercises including field manoeuvres that doubled as against last year, and they even drew troops of 11 satellite countries under the so-called “UN Command” without any justification for existence.

In fact, the US and its lackeys are conducting military exercises almost every day in and around the ROK and the Korean peninsula, and the nuclear carriers, nuclear strategic bombers and nuclear-powered submarines are often present there.

This year, too, they plan to blast their way on the Korean peninsula by waging a series of drills like the large-scale joint military exercises which they announced they would conduct in August as a nuclear operational drill.

Even some of the US security pundits comment that the present situation in the peninsula is the worst ever since 1950 (the year when the US broke out the Korean war).

The striking contrast between peaceful construction and frantic war games helps the people realize who is truly desirous of peace and who wants war.

