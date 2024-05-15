Iranian Labour News Agency

We will not send forces to Ukraine: Swedish Defense Minister

Swedish Defense Minister confirmed that his country does not plan to send any soldiers to Ukraine.

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson confirmed that his country does not plan to send any soldiers to Ukraine, and will consider this option if it receives proposals in this regard from NATO allies.

"As far as I know, there was no unified position among the countries that met at the Paris summit earlier this year. There is no concrete proposal," he said.

"If a concrete proposal is put forward, we can review it," Johnson added.

 

 

 

 

