Saudi Arabia welcomes the vote in favor of full membership of Palestine in the United Nations

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its support for the United Nations General Assembly to adopt, by a majority, a resolution recognizing that the State of Palestine qualifies for full membership in the United Nations, in accordance with Article 4 of its Charter, and granting it additional rights and benefits.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, that this decision "clearly expresses the international consensus with the inherent right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to establish their independent state within the framework of the two-state solution.”

"While the Kingdom appreciates the positive position of the countries that voted in favor of the resolution, it calls on the member states of the Security Council to assume their historical responsibility and not oppose the international consensus and stand up to the moral and legal right of the Palestinian people," the statement added.

