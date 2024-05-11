The European Union approves a "secret" project to provide security guarantees to Ukraine

The newspaper "Wilt am Sonntag" reported that the European Union has approved a draft security guarantees for Ukraine, and that Brussels is currently discussing the text of the draft with Kiev.

The newspaper quoted the draft guarantees as saying that the ambassadors of 27 countries in the European Union recently approved an 11-page “secret” draft confirming Brussels’ intention to provide security guarantees to Ukraine until the end of next June, with these guarantees continuing until Ukraine joins the European Union and NATO.

The newspaper pointed out that Brussels ruled out the possibility of European forces intervening in the Ukraine conflict, but pledged to continue supplying weapons, training military personnel, providing assistance in reforming the security sector, clearing mines, and cooperating in confronting hybrid threats and cyber attacks.

