Israel prevents us from entering the Rafah crossing: United Nations

Israel has denied the United Nations access to the Rafah crossing in the Gaza Strip, Jens Laerke, spokesman for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said on Tuesday.

“We are not currently present at the Rafah crossing because the COGAT office (the Office for the Coordination of Israeli Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories) refused to allow us access to this area, which is the main crossing point for humanitarian aid,"

Laerke said at a regular press conference in Geneva

"We have been told that there will be no transit of people or goods in or out at the present time. This has a huge impact on the amount of inventory we have," he continued.

endNewsMessage1