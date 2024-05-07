Zelensky calls for help and demands that the West accelerate arms shipments to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on the West to accelerate the promised supply of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
“Political decisions must be followed by real logistics and actual delivery of weapons by our soldiers,” Zelensky said.
Zelensky pointed out the gaps in coordinating cooperation with the allies of the Kiev regime.