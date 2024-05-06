We must strengthen the country's missile arsenal: Russian Foreign Ministry official

"We are now in the stage of open confrontation, which I hope will not lead to a direct armed conflict. Based on its results, it will be necessary to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the Western alliance factor in the context of additional steps to strengthen the country’s defense capacity, including building the arsenal," he said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"At the moment, the Russian leadership is doing a lot in this direction, but it seems that it will take more efforts to stop the growing threats emanating from the collective West, led by the United States," he added.

According to him, in recent years, "there has been a significant increase in the role of missile weapons in the military strategies of major regional players."

