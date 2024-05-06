No normalization of relations possible between Saudi Arabia and Israel for the time being: expert

"The Americans are trying not to push this sensitive region towards tension any more in the year of the presidential election, because if this region gets tense, it can affect the American election atmosphere and end up to the detriment of Biden," Begdali said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"In the meantime, the discussion of normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is one of the issues that the United States is pursuing. The content of Mohammed bin Salman's vision, which seeks to implement ambitious programs and wants to create a modern state from Saudi Arabia, is largely different from the issues that are on the agenda of Hamas, America and Israel," he added.

The expert said that "The normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel will not be possible for the time being. Because Netanyahu is looking to resolve the Hamas issue and maybe later someone like Yair Lapid will come to work and implement the two-state solution."

"In the end, Israel needs to normalize its relations with Saudi Arabia in order to gain access to the rich Arab market," the expert concluded.

endNewsMessage1