Hamas praises complete cessation of commercial dealings with Israel by Turkey

On Friday, the Hamas movement praised the decisions taken by Turkey as a “victory for the Palestinian people,” including stopping trade with Israel and joining the “genocide” lawsuit against Tel Aviv before the International Court of Justice.

The movement said in a statement: “We highly value the decisions recently taken by the Turkish Republic as a victory for our Palestinian people, who are being subjected to horrific genocide.”

She added that among these decisions were the cessation of commercial dealings with Israel, and the announcement of joining the genocide lawsuit filed by the State of South Africa against Tel Aviv before the International Court of Justice.

