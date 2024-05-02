Iranian Labour News Agency

US anti-Russia sanctions cast doubts on its constructive role: diplomat

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said that the US anti-Russian sanctions add to doubts about the constructiveness of Washington’s role in the world.

"Local officials list a variety of measures among "no-other-option steps" to confront Russia. Including absolutely odious and unsubstantiated accusations against the Russian Federation of using chemical weapons," Antonov said.

"Washington seems to not understand that Russia and the Russians cannot be intimidated by such decisions. Local officials do not realize that these illegitimate tricks only scare other states away. In fact, they fertilize doubts about the constructiveness of America’s current role in the world."

