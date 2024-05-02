The European Union is trying to restore its image in regard to Israel's war on Gaza: expert

"Due to the cooperation of the European Union and the United States with the Zionist regime in helping Israel in the Gaza war, the political and global credibility of the Union has naturally been shaken," Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that, "Now these countries are trying to restore their dignity."

"In this regard, the European Union has assigned Josep Borrell to consult with 28 European countries so that he can recognize the Palestinian state in a coordinated manner in the coming weeks," he added.

"It is natural that this action can be met with the reaction of the United States, but the Americans are looking to bypass Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet and want to close the Gaza case in a way that does not cause serious damage to East-West relations," the expert concluded.

