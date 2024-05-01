19 people killed as a result of a highway collapse in southern China

China TV reported that 19 people were killed and 30 others injured as a result of a highway collapse in Guangdong Province, south of the country.

The channel added that the accident occurred on the highway from Guangdong Province to Fujian Province.

"18 cars were found under the rubble.19 people were confirmed dead, and there are 30 other people in the hospital, and their lives are not in danger," the report added.

Rescue and firefighters are still at the scene.