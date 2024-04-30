French authorities warn of a major terrorist threat during the religious holidays in May

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin directed that security measures be strengthened around churches during the celebration of the feasts of the Ascension and Pentecost next May, warning of a "major terrorist threat."

“The continuation of strong tensions at the international level, especially the war in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel, requires maintaining great vigilance in front of Christian places of worship," the minister said in a statement.

"The most sensitive sites will have to be secured through a constant security presence at the times of the believers' arrival and departure, with the support of soldiers," he added.

