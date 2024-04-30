We are witnessing Israel's failure in the international arena: expert

"Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Israel sought to achieve its three main goals, namely, the elimination of Hamas, the migration of Palestinians, and the release of Israeli prisoners, but this did not happen, instead, many attacks and costs were imposed on the Zionist regime, and now we are witnessing the largest gatherings in the West against Israel," Zarei said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"What happened in American universities, as well as the demonstrations that we are witnessing in Europe and even in the Far East like Japan, show Israel's failure in the international arena," he added.

"The United States and the European Union are seeking to channel pressure on Netanyahu's cabinet, Tel Aviv and its current ruling cabinet to reach a concrete ceasefire," he said.

