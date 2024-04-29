Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived on Monday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the first stop on his tour in the Middle East aimed at enhancing the chances of reaching a truce between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement “Hamas” and the entry of more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

After Saudi Arabia, Blinken will head to Jordan and Israel on his seventh visit to the region since the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip, which followed the Hamas attack on Israeli settlements on October 7.

He is expected to hold new talks with the Saudi leadership regarding the possible normalization of relations with Israel, according to a US State Department official.

