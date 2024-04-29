Trump and DeSantis hold a friendly meeting in Florida

Informed sources revealed that former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a meeting yesterday morning, Sunday, in Miami.

The sources told the Washington Post that the meeting broke a state of stalemate that had lasted for years between the two sides, indicating that the allies mediated the meeting in the hope of a possible breakthrough between the two men, and Trump’s advisors hope that DeSantis will exploit the donor network to help raise large sums of money for the general elections.

According to the sources, the meeting, which lasted for several hours, was friendly, and DeSantis agreed to help Trump.

