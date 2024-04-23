Blessed People: DPRK 

-Moving into New Houses Brisk in DPRK

The flourishing socialist living space, which comprehensively reflects the noble love of the great Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee sparing no expense for the people and the bright future of the powerful DPRK led by the great fatherly leader, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, is now receiving the owners of new dwelling houses.

The excitement and joy, expressed at the inauguration ceremony of the brilliant and magnificent 10 000 flats at the second stage in the Hwasong area, continue to resound among the citizens moving into new houses in Rimhung Street from April 18.

The street was filled with joy and excitement of the working people who are to lead a new happy life in splendid home conveying the benevolence of the Workers' Party to posterity.

The builders warmly congratulated the owners of new houses and shared joy with them.

The auspicious event in Rimhung Street convinces the Korean people that there is no satisfaction or end in the journey of devoted service by the great Party Central Committee to provide the people with the highest civilization and the greatest happiness and that their happiness will grow more and more along with the flourishing socialist living space springing up one after another and the daily-thriving country.

-A New Street in the Hwasong Area Seen Through an Artist’s Impression

Another street is to be built in the Hwasong area in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The new street will be composed of 10 000 flats of peculiar forms as well as educational, medical and commercial facilities and neighbourhood-serving amenities.

As part of the project to build 50 000 flats in Pyongyang as decided at the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, new streets were built in the first and second stages in this area. When another street is completed here in the third stage, this area will turn into a modern administrative district and Pyongyang, into a more splendid city.

-Architectural Structures on the Banks of the Taedong River

The picturesque Taedong River meanders through Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

A large number of newly-built structures including cultural recreation facilities on the river banks add more to the beauty of the city.

-World-Leading Vegetable Production Complex Built in DPRK

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has built a world-leading vegetable production complex in the Kangdong area of its capital city of Pyongyang.

Inaugurated on March 15, it is the third of its kind in the history of greenhouse construction in the country.

The greenhouse complex, plus the public buildings and terraced houses harmonizing with the natural landscape, has presented a “greenhouse town”, a “farm town” in the suburb of the capital.

