Berlin announces the arrest of three Germans suspected of spying for China

The German Public Prosecution said in a statement that investigators arrested three German citizens in the west of the country on Monday on suspicion of spying for China.

It added that the three, identified as Herwig F., Inna F., and Thomas R., "are highly suspected of having worked for a Chinese intelligence service" at some point before June 2022.

The Public Prosecution indicated that the three, who were suspected of working for the Chinese Ministry of State Security, were arrested in the cities of Dusseldorf and Bad Homburg in the west of the country. German security forces also raided their places of residence and work.

She explained that "Thomas R. He was an agent of a member of the Ministry of State Security present in China," noting that he "collected information in Germany regarding innovative technologies that could be used for military purposes."

