Modi's policies have angered Muslims in India: expert

"There are one billion and 300 million people in India and there has already been poverty and unemployment, and accordingly, there is a difficult path ahead for the Prime Minister of this country," Mollazehi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that India is a big country with bigger issues and it has a distinct democracy within it.

"In this regard, national and local parties face each other in the parliamentary elections of this country, and now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which belongs to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in power for several years. This party has somehow turned India into a global power and brought economic development and prosperity to the desired point, but Modi's serious problem is his view of Hinduism. Note that about 120 million Muslims live in India and Modi's behavior has somehow offended Muslims," he added.

The expert concluded that "India's foreign policy is an established policy and it pursue a certain balance; In such a way that they work both with the United States and are in direct contact with Russia and Europe. On the other hand, it should be noted that India has very important relations with Israel, and in this regard, Delhi seeks to maintain relations and balance with the Persian Gulf Arabs."

